City of Lewiston
Jay Gaskill, 1102 Richardson Ave., windows, $10,800.
Kevin Messick, 3974 Foothill Drive, single-family residence, $363,446.
Quality Design Homes, 1439 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $291,593.
Lance Montgomery, 631 Fourth Ave., bathroom remodel, $20,000.
Gateway Church, 707 Seventh Ave., concrete steps, $3,800.
Jim Bonnalie, 1421 Grelle Ave., pool, $20,000.
Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., awning repair, value not specified.
Michael Tack, 1214 Birch Ave., accessory building, $4,000.
Todd Blount, 1814 14th Ave., manufactured home on private lot, $152,000.
City of Clarkston
Brittanya J. Botts, 1142 Fourth St., pole building, $10,000.
Bridge Street Properties LLC., 1341 Fair St., outbuilding, $125,000.