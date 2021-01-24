City of Asotin
Kelly Roth, 1488 River Ridge Drive, retaining wall, $16,000.
Asotin County
Terrence Otte, 2701 Perry Lane, Clarkston, deck, $16,362.
Kindy Wilson, 427 Westlake Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,800.
Susan Swofford, 802 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, deck, $4,452.
Monte Bolen, 2846 Olympic Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,520.
City of Clarkston
Heuett Properties LLC, 844 Sixth St., remodel interior of commercial property, $195,030.
BG Clarkston LLC, 820 Port Drive, rebrand business signs, $9,250.
City of Lewiston
Brian Wilson, 2154 Ninth Ave., windows, $8,000.