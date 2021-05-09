Asotin County
Quality Design Homes, 2585 Blossom Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $168,064.
Neil Litchfield, 2335 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $26,000.
Nate Gentry, 1490 13th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $45,600.
Asotin County Library District, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, new sign, $7,700.
Breanne Manwaring, 1701 Stafford Drive, Clarkston, deck cover, $3,000.
City of Clarkston
Jody and Glen Kliewer, 608 Eighth St., deck addition, $4,000.
Beverly Crozier, 1221 Seventh St., remodel, $6,900.
City of Asotin
Lynette Hendrickson, 1120 Third St., new deck, $7,000.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1548 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $208,422.
Timothy Kasper, 3434 Seventh St., accessory building, $17,961.
T-Mobile West LLC, 1325 21st St., commercial tenant improvement, $101,239.
John Bambacigno, 3220 10th St., addition, $104,756.
Marla Barnes, 1438 Hemlock Ave., remodel, $4,934.
Arlan and Phil Matchey, 3530 Eighth St. E, solar panel, $15,732.
Michael Domaskin, 1118 18th St., single-family residence, $199,307.
Michael Rice, 3613 11th St., accessory building, $15,000.
Peyton Christo, 422 11th St., remodel, $3,000.
Ryan Berreman-Fidler, 929 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $14,450.
Jasper Umphenour, 1221 Grelle Ave., accessory building, $39,551.
Jasper Umphenour, 1221 Grelle Ave., carport/deck, $2,651.