Asotin County
Daniel Ransom, 2242 12th Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $9.576.
Tony Bashore, 1709 Swallows Nest Loop, Clarkston, porch enclosure, $12,000.
Michael Grant, 2563 Stafford Drive, Clarkston, solar panels, $7,200.
Jim Broemmeling, 2462 17th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $189,952.
Ed Doherty, 16288 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $3,120.
Larry Mitzimberg, 633 14th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $9,120.
Lance Marshall, 671 Amity Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $7,448.
Leah Charlton, 1627 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, new deck, $9,828.
Mike Domaskin, 2269 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, residential remodel, $9,500.
AM Builders, 2900 27th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $207,354.
Mike and Heidi Winroth, 507 Bearlea Road, Anatone, single-family residence, $178,080.
Scott and Karen Smith, 619 18th Ave., Clarkston, shop upgrade, $20,900.
Mark Zeimantz, 1732 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $24,768.
Robert Sanford, 2436 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, residential remodel, $32,368.
Dimke Properties, 1600 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, 27 single-family residences ranging in price from $38,104 to $100,592.
Brent and Lisa Davis, 2627 Ben Johnson Road, Clarkston, single-family residence, $236,271.
Andy Whitaker, 172 Witters Court, Clarks-ton, outbuilding, $13,824.
Elizabeth Burton, 1911 Coulter Lane, Clarkston, retaining wall, $5,000.
Aaron Cunningham, 2505 Ryegate Lane, Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.
City of Clarkston
BG Clarkston LLC, 820 Port Drive, commercial store shelving, $130,000.
Heuett Properties, 233 13th St., commercial heating and air system, $162,935.
Patt’s Garden Center, 1280 Port Drive, structure, $50,725; new sign, $15,264.
Freedom Northwest Credit, 1201 Bridge St., new sign, $27,890.
Randolph and Stephanie Fazzari, 736 Riverview Blvd., repair fire damage, $61,683.