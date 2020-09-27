Asotin County

Daniel Ransom, 2242 12th Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $9.576.

Tony Bashore, 1709 Swallows Nest Loop, Clarkston, porch enclosure, $12,000.

Michael Grant, 2563 Stafford Drive, Clarkston, solar panels, $7,200.

Jim Broemmeling, 2462 17th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $189,952.

Ed Doherty, 16288 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $3,120.

Larry Mitzimberg, 633 14th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $9,120.

Lance Marshall, 671 Amity Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $7,448.

Leah Charlton, 1627 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, new deck, $9,828.

Mike Domaskin, 2269 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, residential remodel, $9,500.

AM Builders, 2900 27th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $207,354.

Mike and Heidi Winroth, 507 Bearlea Road, Anatone, single-family residence, $178,080.

Scott and Karen Smith, 619 18th Ave., Clarkston, shop upgrade, $20,900.

Mark Zeimantz, 1732 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $24,768.

Robert Sanford, 2436 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, residential remodel, $32,368.

Dimke Properties, 1600 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, 27 single-family residences ranging in price from $38,104 to $100,592.

Brent and Lisa Davis, 2627 Ben Johnson Road, Clarkston, single-family residence, $236,271.

Andy Whitaker, 172 Witters Court, Clarks-ton, outbuilding, $13,824.

Elizabeth Burton, 1911 Coulter Lane, Clarkston, retaining wall, $5,000.

Aaron Cunningham, 2505 Ryegate Lane, Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.

City of Clarkston

BG Clarkston LLC, 820 Port Drive, commercial store shelving, $130,000.

Heuett Properties, 233 13th St., commercial heating and air system, $162,935.

Patt’s Garden Center, 1280 Port Drive, structure, $50,725; new sign, $15,264.

Freedom Northwest Credit, 1201 Bridge St., new sign, $27,890.

Randolph and Stephanie Fazzari, 736 Riverview Blvd., repair fire damage, $61,683.

