Asotin County
Colin Shafer, 2215 13th St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $150,000.
Benjamin Leavitt, 2526 18th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $25,480.
Earl Landrus, 1191 Lawrence Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $217,304.
Mick Farrell, 934 Van Arsdol St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $2,880.
Michael Weber, 1403 Poplar St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $30,400.
City of Asotin
Lions Club, 118 Second St., new roof, $28,858.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1506 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $247,202.
Keith Eggert, 1614 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $13,693.
Judy and Shawn Marks, 1007 15th Ave., retaining wall, $17,000.
Don Soloniuk, 401 Fourth Ave., basement remodel, $25,000.
Kyle Wicks, 3615 11th St., accessory building, $15,579.
Peggy Foster, 3114 Eighth St., 3114 Eighth St., post-fire remodel, $152,000.
Bob Jackson’s Auto Body, 856 F St., roofing, $2,200.
Phillip Wright, 1122 16th Ave., miscellaneous residential, $8,333.
Kevin Grytness, 839 Grelle Ave., miscellaneous residential, $5,500.
Chad Patchen, 3418 Sixth St., accessory building, $14,605.
Richard Westerholm, 813 Bryden Drive, remodel, $5,000.
James Wiggins, 3508 Seventh St., remodel, $3,000.
Nez Perce County
The Nature Conservancy, 17605 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, nonpermanent commercial bathroom, $16,000.
Renee Roberts, 6038 Lapwai Road, Lewiston, pole shop, $22,963.
Parkinson-Rodriguez Family Trust, pole shop, $18,278.