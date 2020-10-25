City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 3225 Pathfinder Way, single-family residence, $318,380.
Michael and Lelani Keller, 726 Park Ave., addition, $24,005.
Willis Wade, 3614 19th St., windows, $2,480.
Tom Risley, 2841 Mayfair Drive, windows, $9,253.
Burger King, 223 Thain Road, major commercial, $800,000.
Corey Sandstrom, 916 Cedar Ave., patio cover, $3,818.
Zane Earl, 235 Larkspur Lane, retaining wall, $3,000.
Bonnie Smith, 1028 Powers Ave., windows, $5,123.
Quality Design Homes, 1551 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $234,243.
Dennis and Joelle Dinubilo, 420 Linden Ave., accessory building, $24,798.
Castle Builders of Idaho LLC, 3217 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $208,309.
Happy Day Corporation, 2004 19th Ave., expand sushi bar, $8,500.
Ben Piraino, 1724 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $250,598.
Matt Robinett, 826 Park Ave., accessory building, $11,187.