Nez Perce County
Stedham Holding LLC, undesignated address on 23rd St., Lewiston, single-family residence, $560,112.
Robert and Judy Allen, 25925 Robin Lane, Juliaetta, accessory building, $38,560.
Perry Thompson, 36270 Sunnyside Bench Road, Lenore, accessory building, $11,697.
City of Lewiston
JMS Limited Partnership, 109 New Sixth St., remodel space into pet grooming business, $35,000.
Keith Lawrence, 1813 Powers Drive, addition and patio cover, $27,487.
Quality Design Homes, 1561 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $255,956.
Amy King, 1922 Eighth Ave., addition and egress window, $91,298.
Laura Gustafson, 1421 Prospect Ave., windows, $3,835.
Geno and Holly Bonnalie, 3644 Country Club Court, single-family residence, $489,429.
Darcy Shillen, 385 West Shiloh Drive, remodel, $4,000.
Cory Blair and Jennifer Bruse, 3814 15th St. E, accessory building, $21,341.
Quality Design Homes, 1433 Frontier Drive, residential foundation only, no value listed.
Cantel and Brian O’Connor, 530 Thain Road, accessory building, $32.011.