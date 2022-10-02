City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1536 Frontier Drive, single-family dwelling, $285,548.
Divots Golf, 914 21st St., golf simulation equipment, $33,000.
Bob and Lee Ann Wiggin, 4054 Fairway Drive, in-ground swimming pool, $25,000.
Barb Kole, 3422 16th St., pole building, $16,006.
Morgan Mizer, 2508 Eighth Ave., pole building, $16,006.
Nick Whitesell, 3714 14th St. C, pole building, $16,006.
Michael Larson, 3611 18th St. C, solar panels, $15,000.
Jerry and Sheryl Sumonds, 1122 14th Ave., metal storage building, $11,204.
Kolbi Peterson, 809 Airway Ave., residential basement finish, $3,000.
Village Center Cinemas, 2920 Nez Perce Drive, flat-top roof overlay, $238,050.
Rains Investments, 513 Bryden Drive, Unit A, convert duplex into townhouse, $17,500.
Rains Investments, 513 Bryden Drive, Unit B, convert duplex into townhouse, $17,500.
David Howell, 719 D St., commercial building, $863,457.
Tina Poe, 912 Vineyard Drive, solar panels, $14,637.
Gerardo Midence, 3885 Lakeview Drive, solar panels, $8,910.
Marlene Meyehoff, 1608 14th Ave., solar panels, $7,955.
Jeff MeDougall, 611 Ninth St., repair swimming pool, $6,600.
Jeff McDougall, 611 Ninth St., carport deck, $40,000.
Sam Weeks, 703 Prospect Ave., solar panels, $15,000.
Larry Hill, 1323 Birch Ave., small residential accessory building, $9,070.
Ralph Vollbrecht, 3945 Lakeview Drive, replace windows, $23,148.
Quality Design Homes, 1558 Frontier Drive, single-family dwelling, $225,504.
Marv Nash, 433 24th St. N, recreational vehicle park office and laundry building, $176,050.
Lewiston Center Mall Partnership, 1826 19th Ave., wall between 1904 and 1826 19th Ave., $35,000.
City of Lewiston, 1301 Airway Ave., Americans with Disabilities Act ramp, $32,500.
Inland Auto Glass, 225 Seventh St., remove secondary roof and install new flat top roof, $128,000.
Rogers Motors, 1503 23rd St., pole building, $36,000.
Luna House Historical Society, 306 Third St., install single layer membrane roof, $22,485.
Norm Van Ness, 1212 16th Ave., residential remodel to finish basement, bedroom, family room and bathroom, $4,000.
David Hix, 1708 Grelle Ave., pole building, $121,000.
Nez Perce County
Tom Woods, Buill Pine Road, Juliaetta, accessory building with living quarters, $333,977.
Joe Gish, 20341 Red Bird Road, Lewiston, covered porch, $4,637.
Airbridge Broadband, Stoney Point Road, Juliaetta, communication tower, $3,800.
Sarah Ledford, 110 Canyon Pointe Lane, Lenore, $173,030, single-family dwelling, $173,030.
Doyle and Sandy Lawes, 28557 Pheasant Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $21,371.
Steve and Mary Swarts, 19214 Associates Drive, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $281,189.
Gerardus Vanderham, 45067 Copenhagen Ridge, Peck, addition, $62,616.
Darrin Anstein, 43167 Yellow Pine Ave., Winchester, accessory building, $45,342.
Clearwater Paper, 803 Mill Road, commercial building, $450,000.
TMobile, 19721 Stoney Point Road, Juliaetta, communication tower, $5,000.
Ralph Denio, 39782 Waha Glen Road, Lewiston, addition to single-family dwelling, $72,096.
Don and Louise Trail, 50260 U.S. Highway 95, Culdesac, manufactured home, $42,869.
Nathan Hamlin, Hawkview Lane, Lewiston, manufactured, $32,644.
Jason Woodward, 39778 Eberheardt Road, Peck, accessory building, $4,851.
Jim Burt, 40911 Waha Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $9,274.
Teena Cook, 39797 Southwick Road, Kendrick, covered porch, $3,312.
Chris and Renee Jenkins, Linden Ave., Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $359,449.
Asotin County
Tai Ahhi, 2665 20th St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $5,456.
Bryan Gillespie, 1503 Rankin Hill, Clarkston, deck, $3,136.
Jacob Holthaus, 1538 Swallows Court, Clarkston, residential remodel, $2,500.
Julie Breslin, 2232 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, residential remodel, $22,010.
Paul Wright, 2417 Reservoir Road, Clarkston, uncovered deck on manufactured home, $3,840.
Quality Design Homes, 2026 and 2028 Springsnow Lane, two single-family residences, $190,769 each.
John Anderson, 2404 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, enclose front porch, $3,500.
Michael Martel, 831 18th Ave., Clarkston, modify porch into living space, $3,300.
Kevin Whitcomb, 615 15th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $13,824.
City of Clarkston
Costco Corp., 301 Fifth St., fire alarm system plan review and permit, $89,711.
Gary and Beverly Gill, 730 Third St., residential remodel, $6,600.
Brenda Escamilla and Russell Eubank, 1322 Fifth St., residential remodel, $9,400.
Refugia Ruiz De Torres, 1139 13th St., residential remodel, $12,800.