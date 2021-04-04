Nez Perce County
Aaron Clark, 2205 Hemlock Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $243,785.
Robert Wegner, 12127 Brothers Lane, Kendrick, addition, $29,991.
Jedidiah Palmer, 24122 Chinook Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $147,279.
Marty Lyons, no address listed, Lewiston, accessory building, $28,120.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1557 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $198,579.
Quality Design Homes, 1539 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $217,803.
Jason Slee, 2315 11th Ave., accessory building, $21,094.
Deon and Sara Roy, 3464 Elks Drive, carport/deck, $6,302.
Hubert Mincher, 4058 Fairway Drive, remodel, $7,210.
Heather Yockey, 610 24th St., accessory building, $13,294.
William Furstenau, 1011 Prospect Ave., windows, $4,500.
Lewiston School District, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, storage shed, $8,000.
James White, 613 Prospect Ave., windows, $5,895.
Doug and Debbie Johnson, 3610 15th St. Space 1, windows, $3,200.
Brian and Tawna Langdon, 1610 Birch Drive, remodel, $3,000.
Jerry Wells, 1427 Birch Ave., accessory building, $3,900.
Ken Pepper, 501 21st Ave., accessory building, $8,204.
Leroy and Janice Chastain, 410 Knollcrest Court, single-family residence, $359,691.
Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., window repair, $2,500.
Joe Schacher, 2109 Second St., remodel, $7,200.
Justin Staab, 2128 Hemlock Ave., single-family residence, $70,279.
Donnita Weddle Revocable Trust, 1222 Rigby Lane, remodel, $49,950.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3215 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $245,514.
Nancy McIntosh, 1019 Seventh St., carport/deck, $10,984.
Northwest Children’s Home, 602 13th St., addition, $10,000.
Dave Strerath, 4071 Par Court, pool, $20,000.
Nathan Weeks, 520 Delsol Lane, manufactured home set, $75,000.
Bill Gallagher, 2804 Country Club Drive, carport/deck, $9,848.
Amanda and Michael Gruben, 1907 Alder Drive, accessory building, $9,849.
Quality Design Homes, 1549 Discover Drive, residential foundation, no value listed.
Dale and Diana Moore, 1729 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $24,860.
Millennium Trust LLC, 980 Colonel Wright Way, commercial foundation, no value listed.
Ron Koeper, 1714 1/2 Grelle Ave., accessory building, $35,156.