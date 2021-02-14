Nez Perce County
Mitch and Sue Silvers, 15107 Westside Lane, Lewiston, accessory building/shop, $20,246.
Idaho Forest Group LLC, 280 Sycamore Drive, Lewiston, commercial building, $1 million.
Craig Hall, 42403 Waha Road, Lewiston, single-family residence, $185,660.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1545 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $291,257.
Gregory Clements, 1519 Cedar Ave., roofing, $9,798.
Joann Coon, 1811 Powers Drive, addition, $64,000.
Asotin County
Maiorana LLC, 1061 16th Ave., Clarkston, fire system, $10,000.
Renaissance Property Holdings, 1061 16th Ave., Clarkston, cell equipment, $20,000.
Justin and Megan Stewart, 2210 Fifth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $59,040.
Brandon Straub, 2061 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $27,360.
Wilson-Roche’ Investments, 1862 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, addition, $36,352.
Brandon and Shannon Decker, 2787 18th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $146,632.
Douglas LaMunyon, 1720 Norman Court, Clarks-ton, pool, $20,000.
City of Clarkston
Loren E. and Mary Lee Lorentzen, 1123 Ninth St., roofing, egress windows and interior remodel including a structural wall, $5,700.
City of Asotin
Evan Hafer, 326 Jefferson St., residential remodel, $150,000.
Randal Elben, 1215 Second St., deck construction, $4,000.