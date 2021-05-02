Asotin County
Dustin Forsmann, 1115 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $45,000.
Jerry May, 100 Roup Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $51,008.
Richard Goodwin, 2255 Schaefer Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $16,416.
Ryan James, 2244 Fifth Ave., Clarkston, residential remodel, $10,000.
Theodore Aarstad, 2712 18th St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $41,316.
Johnathan and Wendy Price, 1705 Osborn Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $307,204.
City of Asotin
Lynette Hendrickson, 1120 Third St., new deck, $7,000.
City of Clarkston
Darryl and Carolly McGlothen, 915 Third St., remodel detached family room, install bathroom, $11,845.
City of Lewiston
Jeff and Marilyn Appleford, 3955 Ridgewater Drive, single-family residence, $243,686.
Greg Shenk, 3545 Country Club Drive, carport/deck, $4,121.
Knox Concrete, 1101 Snake River Ave., retaining wall, $30,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1553 Discovery Drive, residential foundation, no value listed.