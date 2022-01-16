City of Lewiston
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3204 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $316,858.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3207 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $320,490.
Quality Design Homes, 1562 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $230,879.
Daniel Bundy, 1121 Vineyard Drive, accessory building, $44,011.
Cody Holzer, 3732 21st St., remodel and egress windows, $5,000.
Schweitzer Engineer-ing Laboratories, 2821 Juniper Drive, relocate storage rack system, $69,065.
Nez Perce County
William and Katie Deibel, 1998 Wheatlands Ave., accessory building, $53,556.