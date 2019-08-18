Asotin County
Dave Brume, 705 15th St., Clarkston, storage units, $161,280.
Dustin and Jordan Elben, 2270 Cobblestone Way, Clarkston, single-family residence, $414,058.
City of Clarkston
John P. Smith, 731 Fifth St., interior remodel, $15,000.
City of Lewiston
Bedrock LLC, 2331 Thain Grade suites 101 and 102, tenant improvement, $150,000.
Crown Castle, 553 Thain Road, cell tower modification, $14,800.
Paul Snider, 1931 Grelle Ave., windows, $6,437.
Quality Design Homes, 1547 Compass Court, single-family residence, $251,312.
David Howell, 3970 Foothill Drive, residential remodel, $42,000
Daren Beeson, 2309 Ninth Ave., windows, $6,000.
Dane Thornton, 2130 Sunset Drive, residential addition, $24,500.
Paul and Eric Bowen, 3736 Airpointe Place, mini storage buildings, $343,000.
Ryan Birchert, 802 Prospect Ave., carport/deck, $3,638.
Nez Perce County
Steve Dygert, 4814 Hatwai Road, Lewiston, roof, $10,000.
Colleen Lenihan, unspecified address on River Rock Drive, Lewiston, pole building, $21,090.
Lloyd Ludlow, 25894 Myrtle Main St., Juliaetta, accessory building, $5,464.