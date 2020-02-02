City of Lewiston

Douglas Welch, 3211 Seventh St., carport/deck, $8,694.

Red Lobster, 2115 Thain Road, miscellaneous commercial, $12,935.

Brad Wickett, 511 Seventh Ave., miscellaneous residential, $2,000.

Jerry Black, 912 Linden Ave., accessory building, $16,000.

Earl Stamper, 833 Linden Ave., remodel, $5,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1503 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $247,202.

Stephane McCollum, 3428 Eighth St., addition, $180,000.

Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., roof, $26,750.

Gary Silflow, 2325 Sunset Drive, remodel, $10,000.

Jason Freeze, 1041 Richardson Ave., accessory building, $17,527.

Marvel Construction LLC, 3270 Railroad Ave., large commercial storage building, $3,855,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1437 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $250,687.

City of Lewiston, 1301 Airway Ave., disabled access improvements at Orchards Pool, $10,000.

City of Lewiston, 1301 Airway Ave., disabled access improvements at Orchards Pool, $50,000.

Michael Bowen, 1805 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $4,266.

Nez Perce County

Trever and Darci Yochum, undetermined address on Eagles Pointe Blvd., Lewiston, single-family residence, $483,433.

Lenny Keys, 7471 Red Pheasant Blvd., Lewiston, single-family residence, $293,082.

Aaron and Stephaine Bren, 7926 Cabernet Court, Lewiston, single-family residence, $349,694.

