City of Lewiston
Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, 449 Thain Road, minor commercial remodel for office space, automotive shop and car storage in fenced yard, $120,000.
Quality Design Homes, 3221 Expedition Way, single-family residence, $257,190.
Union Gospel Mission, 417 Snake River Ave., firewall installation, $5,000.
Noelle Grant, 3806 11th St., pool, $20,000.
Ben Hosley, 1821 Birch Court, addition, $32,156.
Glen Seekins, 1719 Ripon Ave., pool, $20,000.
Paul and Eric Bowen, 3736 Airpointe Place, storage units, $430,000.
Robert Littlejohn, 3422 Fifth St., accessory building, $40,430.
RSCSAC LLC, 2115 First Ave. North, commercial roofing, $17,450.
Lacey Ruchert, 907 Cedar Drive, remodel, $3,500.
Asotin County
Quality Design Homes, 2581 Blossom Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $154,916.
Quality Design Homes, 2583 Blossom Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $154,916.
JL Port Properties, 2252 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, commercial storage units, $600,000.