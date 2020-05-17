City of Asotin
Lee and Kelly Reid, 1306 Fourth St., foundation for manufactured home and garage, $34,000.
Asotin-Anatone School District, 215 Second St., new roof, $186,339.
City of Clarkston
Richard A. Carlson, 725 Diagonal St., new business sign, $32,000.
GV Hospitality, Clarkston Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, rebrand hotel, replace existing signs, $16,350.
Casey A. Witters, 524 10th St., roof-only carport, $6,500.
Happy Day Corp., 200 Bridge St., commercial plumbing permit, $67,032; repair roofing, $2,900.
Keith and Bonnie Kaiser, 1451 Bridge St., commercial heating and cooling system, $11,500.
City of Lewiston
Abe and Jessica Smith, 3620 14th St., remodel, $80,000.
Mike Yates, 818 F St., remodel, $52,000.
Canter’s Inn, 416 Thain Road, addition, $59,752.
Brian Wilson, 3233 Meadowlark Drive, roofing, $4,500.
Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 445 O’Connor Road, door, $4,000.
Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., rooftop event space, $625,000.
Wade Hendren, 1519 Powers Ave., addition, $105,478.