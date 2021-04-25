City of Lewiston
Dave Sinner, 3624 10th St., accessory dwelling unit, $80,000.
Castellaw Kom Architects, 852 Main St., tenant improvement, $12,000.
Happy Day Corp., 715 29th St. N., walk-in cooler, $25,000.
Chuck and Rita Iverson, 3227 Hidden Valley Loop, single-family residence, $419,748.
Quality Design Homes, 1549 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $303,083.
Bruce Stebnitz, 1324 Hemlock Ave., retaining wall, $30,000.
Justin Pilant, 809 Preston Ave., addition, $13,604.
Patrick Severance, 2002 13th St., carport/deck, $2,181.
Ron Winterbottom, 2124 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $15,189.
Nez Perce County
Darin Fields, 1428 Stable Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $89,260.
Nate and Christina Metcalf, 7913 Cabernet Court, Lewiston, pool, $61,245.
Asotin County
Robert Bronkhorst, 1159 16th Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $24,576.
Timothy Manwaring, 1701 Stafford Drive, Clarkston, deck, $4,074.
Aaron Darcy, 2501 Westridge Court, Clarkston, deck, $2,380.
Greg Keller, 2449 Westwood Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $9,600.
Jerry May, 100 Roupe Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $51,008.
Tim Klodt, 1443 Poplar St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $13,680.
Scott Zuger, 3146 Clemans Road, Clarkston, deck, $7,200.
City of Asotin
Greg Fry, 107 Harding St., pole building, $31,570.
Dick Farnsworth, 1495 River Ridge Drive, residential home, garage with recreational vehicle bay, $505,000.
City of Clarkston
Elton McMillan, 1273 Libby St., addition to garage, $5,000; addition to manufactured home, $20,000.
Mark Laird, 317 Bridge St., new business sign, $174,300.
Dennis and Diane David, 1116 McCarroll St., patio cover, $5,112.