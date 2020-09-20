City of Lewiston

Rex Davis, 3130 Sixth Ave., solar panels, $8,960.

Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., windows, $4,875.

LCCU, 604 Bryden Ave., addition, $210,000.

City of Lewiston Parks and Recreation, 1122 Seventh St., windows, $6,244.

Ted and Trisha Wicks, 724 Vista Ave., pool, $43,062.

Quality Design Homes, 1541 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $293,533.

Tony Bruun, 2225 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $56,500.

Jeffrey Weiner, 1612 14th Ave., miscellaneous residential work, $5,079.

