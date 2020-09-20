City of Lewiston
Rex Davis, 3130 Sixth Ave., solar panels, $8,960.
Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., windows, $4,875.
LCCU, 604 Bryden Ave., addition, $210,000.
City of Lewiston Parks and Recreation, 1122 Seventh St., windows, $6,244.
Ted and Trisha Wicks, 724 Vista Ave., pool, $43,062.
Quality Design Homes, 1541 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $293,533.
Tony Bruun, 2225 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $56,500.
Jeffrey Weiner, 1612 14th Ave., miscellaneous residential work, $5,079.