City of Asotin

John Simpson, 316 Wilson St., roof overlay, $5,500.

Asotin County

John Leonard, 1366 Perry Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $25,080.

Eli Edward, 2448 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, outbuilding, $7,296.

City of Clarkston

Clarkston Lodging Group, 1388 Poplar St., foundation and underground site work for a new three-story, 36-unit apartment complex, $50,000.

City of Lewiston

Gregg Reed, 3628 19th St., accessory building, $54,000.

Travis Nicholson, 927 Linden Ave., windows, $2,400.

Matthey Horan, 3708 14th St. E, carport/deck, $33,471.

Brad Cuddy, 336 Prospect Blvd., windows, $3,800.

City of Lewiston, 900 Seventh Ave. N., wastewater treatment plant upgrades, $29,085,000.

Nez Perce County

Hollis Barnett, 12976 Cross Farm Road, cabin, $189,252.

