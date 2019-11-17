City of Asotin
John Simpson, 316 Wilson St., roof overlay, $5,500.
Asotin County
John Leonard, 1366 Perry Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $25,080.
Eli Edward, 2448 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, outbuilding, $7,296.
City of Clarkston
Clarkston Lodging Group, 1388 Poplar St., foundation and underground site work for a new three-story, 36-unit apartment complex, $50,000.
City of Lewiston
Gregg Reed, 3628 19th St., accessory building, $54,000.
Travis Nicholson, 927 Linden Ave., windows, $2,400.
Matthey Horan, 3708 14th St. E, carport/deck, $33,471.
Brad Cuddy, 336 Prospect Blvd., windows, $3,800.
City of Lewiston, 900 Seventh Ave. N., wastewater treatment plant upgrades, $29,085,000.
Nez Perce County
Hollis Barnett, 12976 Cross Farm Road, cabin, $189,252.