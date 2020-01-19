City of Lewiston

Edward Jones, 621 Bryden Ave. suite B, minor commercial, $65,000.

Jamie Knudson, 218 First Ave., single-family residence, $190,845.

Jones, Brower and Callery Law Offices, 1304 Idaho St., miscellaneous commercial, $25,000.

R.G. Waldo, 3413 Seventh St., accessory building, $14,605.

Mike Hebert, 2523 Eighth Ave., miscellaneous commercial, $3,700.

Rick Benjamin, 3230 Ninth St., accessory building, $26,134.

John Horner, 2012 Birch Drive, miscellaneous residential, $9,333.

Michael Ridinger, 519 Main St., miscellaneous commercial, $1,200.

Nez Perce County

Brant Steigers, 28575 Cherrylane Road, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $498,062.

Ron Beasley, 2322 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, remodel, $5,000.

Asotin County

Kelly Jorgenson, 1401 Highland Ave., Clark-ston, outbuilding, $7,800.

Bob and Linda Johnson, 4706 Rogersburg Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $11,316.

Tim Dykstra, 1449 Heritage Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $223,704.

Brandon and Amy Ohlson, 1715 Seventh Ave., Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.

Jim Pope, 8031 Peola Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $19,656.

City of Asotin

Doug Mushlitz, 110 Second St., new roof, $4,500.

Recommended for you