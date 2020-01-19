City of Lewiston
Edward Jones, 621 Bryden Ave. suite B, minor commercial, $65,000.
Jamie Knudson, 218 First Ave., single-family residence, $190,845.
Jones, Brower and Callery Law Offices, 1304 Idaho St., miscellaneous commercial, $25,000.
R.G. Waldo, 3413 Seventh St., accessory building, $14,605.
Mike Hebert, 2523 Eighth Ave., miscellaneous commercial, $3,700.
Rick Benjamin, 3230 Ninth St., accessory building, $26,134.
John Horner, 2012 Birch Drive, miscellaneous residential, $9,333.
Michael Ridinger, 519 Main St., miscellaneous commercial, $1,200.
Nez Perce County
Brant Steigers, 28575 Cherrylane Road, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $498,062.
Ron Beasley, 2322 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, remodel, $5,000.
Asotin County
Kelly Jorgenson, 1401 Highland Ave., Clark-ston, outbuilding, $7,800.
Bob and Linda Johnson, 4706 Rogersburg Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $11,316.
Tim Dykstra, 1449 Heritage Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $223,704.
Brandon and Amy Ohlson, 1715 Seventh Ave., Clarkston, swimming pool, $20,000.
Jim Pope, 8031 Peola Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $19,656.
City of Asotin
Doug Mushlitz, 110 Second St., new roof, $4,500.