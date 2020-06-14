City of Asotin
Jeff and Ely Hutchinson, 1481 River Ridge Drive, single-family residence, $375,000.
Dick Farmsworth, 1495 River Ridge Drive, retaining wall, $35,000.
Sharlene Tiller, 1309 Fourth St., new roof, $6,170.
Asotin County
Brandon Barnea, 1824 Reservoir Road, Clarkston, lean-to accessory structure, $5,040.
Nate Sanders, 1617 Highland Ave., Clarkston, single-family residence, $216,354.
Dave Richards, 1538 Hillcrest Way, Clarkston, garage, $5,500.
Sam Claassen, 1270 Amity Lane, single-family residence, $281,580.
City of Clarkston
Mark. J. Turner, 833 Eighth St., repair fire-damaged home, $52,000.