Asotin County
Tim and Janet Rimmelspacher, 2404 Shelley Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $6,840.
Roger and Teri Andersson, 2759 Grandview Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $386,268.
AM Builders, 2906 27th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $242,514.
Valley Boys and Girls Club, 1414 Highland Ave., Clarkston, new entry remodel, $26,700.
David Martin, 1599 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, shop, $26,700.
City of Clarkston
William L. and Glory Deniston, 874 and 849 Third St., replace front deck, $10,000.
Kenneth C. Scharnhorst, 1039 University St., pole building, $17,580.
City of Lewiston
BA Nutrition and Fitness, 1009 Bryden Ave., metal building, $750,000.
Mark Brewster, 2923 Mayfair Ridge, remodel kitchen, $11,000.
TJ Maxx, 2636 Nez Perce Drive, commercial renovations, $52,000.
Neil and Stephanie Goeckner, 2310 Frontage Road, commercial roofing, $5,500.
Larry Boyer, 910 Prospect Ave., deck addition and roof, $6,666.
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley, 1021 Burrell Ave., enclose entry, $50,000.
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley, 910 13th St., renovation of former arts building, $250,000.
Lance Montgomery, 631 Fourth Ave., remodel, $15,000.
Chandell Rasmussen, 1428 13th Ave., windows, $4,488.
City of Lewiston, 2901 Railroad Ave., water treatment plant retrofit, $27 million.
Ulf Lifvenborg, 1423 Cedar Ave., remodel, $7,000.
Nicholas Woods, 3316 11th St., add accessory dwelling unit, $115,876.
Orofino Builders Supply, 3133 East Main St., exterior facelift, $95,000.
Rebecca Koening, 1332 Alder Ave., manufactured home on private lot, $104,194.
Edwin Brink, 3640 17th St., accessory building, $20,976.
Kevin Darrar, 933 Airway Ave., accessory building, $17,899.
Quality Design Homes, 1556 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $202,918.
Jerry and Janelle Roberts, 1518 Ninth Ave., solar panels, $53,200.
Jacob and Katie Johnson, 1421 Richardson Ave., patio cover, $3,636.
Chandell Rasmussen, 1428 13th Ave., windows, $4,981.
Rick Hanes, 3410 13th St., accessory building, $12,500.
Nez Perce County
Hal Price, 3552 Wapiti Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $28,134.
Scott Meyer, 13235 Spur Road, Genesee, accessory building, $24,745.
Anthony Ponzini, 34049 Grandview Lane, Lenore, deck, $4,278.
Aaron Bren, 7922 Cabernet Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $16,872.
Idaho Forest Group, 280 Sycamore Drive, Lewiston, commercial remodel, $156,000.
Kathleen Williams, 26460 Court Lane site 119, Lewiston, manufactured home set, $82,762.
Danny and Denise Brown, unassigned address on Old Spiral Highway, single-family residence, $408,318.