Nez Perce County
Kevin and Teri Cothren, 16030 Hatwai Bypass, Lewiston, commercial building, $136,000.
Wilford and Karaleen Ziegler, 39897 Southwick Road, Kendrick, $20,000.
Richard Chapin, 15482 Rodeo Lane, Lewiston, shop/garage, $12,147.
John and Tasha Rudolph, 7717 Paddock Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $681,045.
Patrick and Elizabeth Bielenberg, 7061 Flyby Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $323,637; and shop/accessory building, $21,596.
Mat Bonebrake, 3627 23rd St., Lewiston, garage/shop, $33,744.
Phil Lott, 12608 Falcon Lane, Lewiston, shop/accessory building, no value listed.
Nez Perce County, 140 10th St., Lewiston, commercial building addition, $1,555,108.
Katherine Seekins, 2315 Orchards Ave., Lewiston, shop/accessory building, $150,894.
Mike Damon, 7433 Red Pheasant Blvd., Lewiston, single-family residence, $283,973.
Alex Luther, 19485 Associated Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $333,237.
JR Burt, 7774 Paddock Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $360,406.
Brian and Amanda Bagley, 15241 Westside Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $403,417.
Sharon Barnett, 7591 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston, shop/accessory building $12,147.
Steve and Gail Wessels, 7396 Autumn View Drive, Lewiston, shop/accessory building, $57,126.
Jesse and Janell Bruck, 6536 Hepton Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $418,349.
Steve Pogue, 1260 Carbuhn Road, Genesee, shop/accessory building, $12,147.
Joe Greco, 3815 Skyview Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $244,568.
Matthew and Michelle Cameron, 7925 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $452,052.
Matthew and Michelle Cameron, 7925 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston, shop/accessory building, $107,112.
City of Lewiston
Lenny Keys, 3218 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $210,030.
Gerry and Paul Cooper, 2966 Riverview Terrace, miscellaneous residential, $4,000.
Rains Investment Inc., 3110 Seventh St., residential accessory building, $11,187.
Gary Stenzel, 1138 Vineyard Drive, miscellaneous residential, $32,150.
Timothy Springer, 1624 Birch Ave. unit B, remodel, $6,500.