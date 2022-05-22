City of Lewiston
Sheridan and Emma Shaffer, 930 Seventh Ave., roof sheeting, $3,990.
YWCA, 300 Main St., flat top roof replacement, $32,746.
P Kay Metal, 154 Southport, third phase of manufacturing facility improvements, $842,000.
Trisha Hauer, 3125 Seventh St., patio cover, $6,105.
DJ Spence, 1416 Hemlock Ave., shop with basement, $80,838.
James Feucht, 1212 15th Ave., patio cover, $5,233.
Spencer Rental Properties, 3001 N. & S. Highway, replacing windows, $15,000.
Coleman Oil, 2115 First Ave. N, pole building, $95,000.
Bedrock, 2626 Nez Perce Drive, Suite A, finish for mercantile space, $275,000.
Drew Casey, 1203 15th Ave., pole building, $16,006.
Dan Williams, 2415 15th St., pole building, $28,211.
Ty Andrews, 1018 29th St., pole building, $30,000.
Mike and Peggy Core, 2408 11th Ave., residential interior remodel, $20,000.
Millers Pinecraft, 1731 Canyon Crest Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Bean Properties, 1726 10th Ave., residential interior remodel, $5,000.
Nez Perce County
Kim Bingman, Holden Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $10,711.
Richard Watson, 34636 Culdesac Road, Culdesac, addition to single-family residence, $180,770.
Jeanine Ruegsegger, Pheasant Loop Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $75,587.
Jonathan and Janet Hughes, Cut Off Road, Culdesac, accessory building, $64,507.
Jake and Jen Galineau, Mountain Vista Court, Lewiston, single-family residential, $359,422.