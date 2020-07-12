Asotin County

Warren Ellison, 2639 Sunset Court, Clarkston, deck, $7,560.

Don Sapp, 1910 East Mountain Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $12,672.

Darin Krause, 3027 Clemans Road, Clarkston, addition, $76,608.

Mark Bershears, 1621 Highland Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $28,500.

Patrick Cruser, 703 22nd Ave., Clarkston, pool, $16,000.

Madeline Buckley, 755 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $26,560.

Jeff Port, 2252 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, commercial storage units, $741,000.

Ron Sydenham, 1934 Golf-view Drive, Clarkston, miscellaneous, $9,216.

City of Clarkston

Steve and Gail Enterprise LLC, 700 Bridge St., storage building, $21,980.

Mulhouse LLC, 1200 Bridge St., building repair after vehicle damage, $1,594.

Eldred Olson and Mary Monter, 1332 12th St., add bathroom, ramp and stairs, $25,000.

BG Clarkston LLC, 820 Port Drive, earthwork only for new Smart Foods building, $370,000.

