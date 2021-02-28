City of Lewiston

Alexander Investors, 625 Bryden Ave., Suite C, tenant improvements, $10,000.

Alexander Investors, 621 Bryden Ave., Suite A, tenant improvements, $18,000.

Shann Profitt Construction, 2105 Alder Ave., duplex, $469,197.

Gayle McGarry, 2428 13th Ave., single-family residence, $175,000.

Gerri and Paul Cooper, 2966 Riverview Terrace, carport/deck, $2,800.

Joel Johnson, 1008 Sixth Ave., Unit 4, tenant improvements, $17,701.

Michael and Charles Browne, 1127 Snake River Ave., retaining wall, $10,000.

Brian Wilson, 2154 Ninth Ave., remodel, $30,000.

Chad Dingler, 1432 Grelle Ave., windows, $5,869.

David Cloke, 1511 Prospect Ave., roofing, $3,465.

Jeff and Kathy Grossman, 430 Preston Ave., addition, $140,376.

Bryan and Miranda Green, 2129 Powers Ave., carport/deck, $22,160.

Jim Koreltz, 1308 Eighth Ave., solar panel, $10,000.

Timothy Springer, 1624 Birch Ave., Unit B, remodel, $6,500.

Nez Perce County

Tim Wilcox, 15020 Grey Chukar Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $117,235.

Steve and Nancy Downsworth, 34435 Pheasant Loop Road, Lewiston, single-family residence, $283,431.

