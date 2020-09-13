City of Lewiston
Geoffrey Lancaster, 1305 Powers Ave., solar panels, $42,000.
Great Northwest Railroad Inc., 3270 Railroad Ave., tenant improvements, $5,500.
Brad Wilson, 3514 14th St., addition, $20,000.
Kenneth McDermott, 1308 Powers Ave., single-family residence, $65,000.
Willis Casto, 1821 17th St., roof and rafters, $8,000.
Lloyd and Dannette Frasier, 202 Reservoir Drive, cement front steps, $6,500.
Ron Koeper, 1714 1/2 Grelle Ave., manufactured home on private lot, $169,000.
Sean Peltier, 1315 12th Ave., carport/deck, $4,752.
Tim Walker, 3515 Eighth St. C, windows, $5,614.
Jason Fisher, 1132 Burrell Ave., Americans with Disabilities compliance, $10,000.
Pam Lansing, 1412 11th St., remodel, $8,000.
Ashley Munoz, 3323 Ninth St., repair fire damage, $10,000.
John Knudsen, 1611 Grelle Ave., small accessory building, $10,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1522 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $288,506.
Rants and Raves Brewery LLC, 138 Thain Road, minor commercial — restaurant, $6,000.
Gateway Church, 707 Seventh Ave., windows, $21,030.
Christina Masengale, 1122 10th Ave., windows, $5,000.
Sandy Chapman, 3016 Mayfair Ridge, windows, $8,215.
Joseph Shuey, 3419 Fifth St. E, accessory building, $57,250.
Pan Pacific Holdings Inc., 335 Thain Road, minor commercial, $79,000.
Jeremy Frars, 3536 Seventh St., accessory building, $31,472.
Troy Ricard, 1215 Bryden Ave., accessory building, $32,457.
Mike Bly, 1733 Pioneer Drive, single-family residence, $250,000.
Ramona Hansen, 1432 28th Ave., remodel, $12,000.
LCCU, 604 Bryden Ave., foundation only, no value listed.
Brad and Julee Moore, 1641 Burrell Ave., accessory building, $22,847.
Glen Seekins, 1719 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $45,000.
Liza and Luke Grand, 1935 Birch Ave., carport/deck, $6,000.
Richard Eaton, 3514 Fifth St., accessory building, $10,000.