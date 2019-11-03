City of Lewiston
Deborah Roberts, 1318 10th Ave., addition, $35,523.
Jesse and Ray Long, 3713 20th St., remodel, $42,500.
Dan Mathewson, 3222 Sixth St., accessory building, $23,960.
Brian Ongstad, 3522 15th St., roof, $3,633.
Quality Design Homes, 1516 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $351,878.
RPL Development LLC, 3217 18th St., single-family residence, $216,564.
Teresa Stanaway, 3515 Seventh St., remodel, $8,000.
Nichole Jackson, 3411 Fourth St. D, remodel, $12,000.
Jack Adams, 605 Park Ave., carport/deck, $3,544.
Jim Bridges, 809 Park Drive, manufactured home on private lot, $36,300.
KC Burgers and Brew, 545 Thain Road, frame bathroom and office, $2,500.
James Seymour, 1226 Airway Ave., accessory building, $7,500.