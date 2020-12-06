Asotin County
Dimke Properties, LLC, 1600 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, 12 single-family residences valued between $38,104 and $100,592.
Christian and Tara Leer, 3420 Clemans Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $27,126.
City of Clarkston
Catherine Dell Maggiora, 1318 McCarroll St., pole barn, $30,790.
Walmart, 306 Fifth St., bathroom remodel, $362,267.
Fair Street Associates, Clarkston Manor apartments, 1411 Fair St., replacement of 12 gas furnaces and 12 air-conditioning units, $53,700.
City of Lewiston
DS Troy Properties LLC, 625 Eighth St., roofing, $9,280.
Isaac and Stephanie Christopherson, 822 Warner Ave., remodel, $30,000.
Robert Newcomb, 1411 Eighth Ave., roof, $24,529.
John Pring III, 609 Bryden Ave., Suite A, minor commercial remodel, $10,000.
Jay Leavitt, 3229 Hidden Valley Loop, single-family residence, $417,653.
Kyle Little, 2318 Main St., remodel, $2,000.