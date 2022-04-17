City of Lewiston
Jerry Meadows, 3613 17th St., Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $313,455.
Richard Vandervert, 2201 Thain Grade, Lewiston, interior remodel for urgent care, $498,438.
Terry Ragains, 1536 24th Ave., Lewiston, pergola, $5,233.
The Diamond Shop, 630 Main St., Lewiston, adding door to new space, $14,000.
Landmark Prop Group, 111 Main St., Lewiston, replace flat-top roofing, $99,593.
Dan Younge, Moore Quality Homes, 1540 Frontier Drive, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $259,685.
Fredrick Christiansen, 3516 17th St., Lewiston, patio cover and deck, $7,268.
Scott Dunbar, 630 Preston Ave., Lewiston, pole barn, $17,784.
Lenny Keys, Castle Builders of Idaho, 3203 Parkridge Way, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $354,358.
Lenny Keys, Castle Builders of Idaho, 3202 Parkridge Way, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Personal Success LTD CO, 1613 Idaho St., Lewiston, install single ply membrane roofing system, $123,017.
H&H Investment, 3526 20th St., Lewiston, finish basement, new windows and remove walls, $30,000.
Jesse Meyer, 1108 Vineyard Drive, Lewiston, 2,400-square-foot, detached garage, $107,784.
Nikki Hoover, 1208 Third St., Lewiston, interior remodel, $7,966.