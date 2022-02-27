City of Asotin
Lori Loseth, 1408 Third St., remodel master bedroom, replace windows and enlarge deck, $96,844.
City of Lewiston
Donald Hasenoehrl, 1724 Hemlock Ave., accessory building, $61,077.
Quality Design Homes, 1540 Discovery Drive, residential foundation, no value listed.
Isabelle Construction, 3231 Hidden Valley Loop, single-family residence, $296,326.
Quality Design Homes, 1433 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $326,813.
Alison Smith, 806 Hawthorne St., replace door and steps, $3,000.
Leann Bennett, 308 Fourth Ave., addition, $78,948.
Jason Elder, 2811 Seaport Drive, accessory building, $16,353.
JL Construction, 3219 3219 Hidden Valley Loop, single-family residence, $477,350.
Nez Perce County
Craig and Gail Sines, 2326 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $42,180.
Randy and Sherrie Kline, 2220 Hemlock Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $450,938.
Levi and Cassie Frary, 987 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston, pole building, $56,240.
Michael Grigg, 22988 Beardy Gulch, Lewiston, single-family residence, $362,942.
Rodney Rupp, 1610 Bighorn Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $5,266.
Hal Forge, unassigned address on Hemlock Avenue, Lewiston, single-family residence, $326,831.
Brett Tuttle, 4910 Lapwai Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $5,299.
Matt and Audrey Krahn, 34723 Pheasant Loop Road, accessory building, $28,016.
Joseph and Ramona Gish, 20341 Red Bird Road, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $39,452.
Herbert and Joan Herbert, 34035 Grace Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $28,980.