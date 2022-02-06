Nez Perce County
Stedham Holdings LLC, unassigned address on Park Avenue, Lewiston, single-family residence, $207,083.
Mervel Neiman, 29202 Teejay Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $12,147.
Marc Minkler, 18777 Ohana Lane, Lenore, single-family residence, $252,616.
City of Lewiston
Grant Wilkins, 3519 18th St., addition, $43,844.
Wedgewood Terrace, 2114 Vineyard Drive, replace two gates, $9,559.
Ross Miller, 2307 13th Ave., addition, $70,854.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., remodel laundry room, $24,500.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., remodel ADA bathroom, $31,600.
Rogers Subaru, 1720 21st St., foundation for addition, no value listed.
Rogers Subaru, 1720 21st St., two retaining walls, no value listed.