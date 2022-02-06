Nez Perce County

Stedham Holdings LLC, unassigned address on Park Avenue, Lewiston, single-family residence, $207,083.

Mervel Neiman, 29202 Teejay Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $12,147.

Marc Minkler, 18777 Ohana Lane, Lenore, single-family residence, $252,616.

City of Lewiston

Grant Wilkins, 3519 18th St., addition, $43,844.

Wedgewood Terrace, 2114 Vineyard Drive, replace two gates, $9,559.

Ross Miller, 2307 13th Ave., addition, $70,854.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., remodel laundry room, $24,500.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 1250 Idaho St., remodel ADA bathroom, $31,600.

Rogers Subaru, 1720 21st St., foundation for addition, no value listed.

Rogers Subaru, 1720 21st St., two retaining walls, no value listed.

