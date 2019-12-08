Asotin County
Gary and Kathy Neal, 2416 13th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $25,872.
Alan and Angie Peterson, 22974 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $34,200.
City of Clarkston
James Cook, 1015 10th St., duplex, $228,096.
Brian Glenn, 930 Second St., bathroom remodel, $6,000.
David Moen and Stephanie Krantz, 1226 10th St., replace deck, $2,900.
Heuett Properties LLC, 844 Sixth St., commercial heating system, $4,216; fire alarm system, $4,558.
Clarkston Lodging Group, 1388 Poplar St., commercial plumbing permit, $319,160.
Trinity Baptist Church, 812 Sycamore St., roof to cover front steps, $5,500.
City of Lewiston
Jacob Schumaker, 1125 Linden Drive, residential addition, $58,215.
Ronald Stearns, 2130 Powers Ave., manufactured home on private lot, $10,000.
Allwest Testing and Engineering, 2705 East Main St., minor commercial upgrades, $75,000.
Khera and Gill LLC, 1536 Main St., roof, $4,200.
Harold Scott, 838 Bryden Ave., windows, $3,000.
Protestant Episcopal Church, 812 Seventh Ave., enclose furnace room, $3,250.
Gregory Bengston, 3434 Country Club Drive, windows, $2,446.
Dean Laurence, 1321 18th St., foundation repair, $9,000.
Clayton Messinger, 509 Burrell Ave., residential addition, $97,000.
Karl Ziegler, 1109 Warner Ave., commercial displays, $10,733.
Jim Briggs, 3509 Seventh St., accessory building, $11,684.
Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., roof, $30,000.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, 1520 Powers Ave., roof, $5,000.
Robert Kurts, 1022 Eighth St., remodel, $7,000.
Darryl Smith, 2316 Eighth Ave., accessory building, $11,900.
Nez Perce County
Todd and Cathy Cleveland, 2727 Powers Ave., Lewiston, storage/office, $143,700.
Jason Hendren, 401 North Third St. W., Lapwai, manufactured home on private lot, no value listed.
Dan and Leslie Lyons, 2139 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $402,811.
Patrick and Rebecca Colwell, 21473 Big Canyon Road, Peck, shop, $52,428.
Robert and Judy Allen, undetermined address on Pebble Lane, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $146,380.
John Webb, 40466 Growler Point Road, Reubens, addition to pole barn, $8,436.
Ron Beasley, 2322 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, pole building, $46,060.
Verl Long, unspecified address south of Lewiston, storage/hangar, $50,616.
Rob Brown, 27497 N. Juliaetta Grade, Juliaetta, pole building, $12,654.
Chuck Osterberg, 14620 Three Dog Lane, Juliaetta, pole building, $10,123.
Alex Kuther, undetermined address on Associates Drive, Waha, shop, $30,169.
Robert Crothers, 7681 Amberview Court, Lewiston, roof, $22,000.