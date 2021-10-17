Asotin County

Kyle and Kaylin Southern, 2525 12th Ave., Clarkston, single-family residence, $236,051.

Doug Egeland, 1926 Walk Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,800.

Stephen Becker, 3182 Hallgren Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $14,668.

City of Asotin

Victor Dalosto, 618 Third St., remodel, $149,500.

City of Clarkston

Kenneth and Linda Moore, 1303 Billups St., carport, $12,000.

City of Lewiston

Quality Design Homes, 1551 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $215,959.

Alicia Bramlet, 1621 Vineyard Drive, attached garage, $16,699.

Robert Blewett, 730 21st St., minor commercial renovation, $5,000.

Sam Keaton, 3629 15th St., enclose carport for living space, $34,729.

Nez Perce County

Brian Burke, 1735 Wheatland Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $16,872.

Joe Poffel, 43868 Bobbitt Bench Road, Peck, roofing, $14,074.

Sam and Carolina Lachmann, undesignated address on Hepton Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $274,650.

Steve Boyd, 19795 Tammany Creek Road, single-family residential addition, $1,013,808.

