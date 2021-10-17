Asotin County
Kyle and Kaylin Southern, 2525 12th Ave., Clarkston, single-family residence, $236,051.
Doug Egeland, 1926 Walk Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,800.
Stephen Becker, 3182 Hallgren Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $14,668.
City of Asotin
Victor Dalosto, 618 Third St., remodel, $149,500.
City of Clarkston
Kenneth and Linda Moore, 1303 Billups St., carport, $12,000.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1551 Frontier Drive, single-family residence, $215,959.
Alicia Bramlet, 1621 Vineyard Drive, attached garage, $16,699.
Robert Blewett, 730 21st St., minor commercial renovation, $5,000.
Sam Keaton, 3629 15th St., enclose carport for living space, $34,729.
Nez Perce County
Brian Burke, 1735 Wheatland Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $16,872.
Joe Poffel, 43868 Bobbitt Bench Road, Peck, roofing, $14,074.
Sam and Carolina Lachmann, undesignated address on Hepton Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $274,650.
Steve Boyd, 19795 Tammany Creek Road, single-family residential addition, $1,013,808.