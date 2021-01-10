Asotin County
Doug Wilson, 3141 21st St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $7,500.
William Schmidt, 1545 Fifth St., Clarkston, addition, $10,000.
Pat Waller, 2625 Ben Johnson Road, Clarkston, single-family residence, $300,360.
Michael Poirer, 2461 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, outbuilding, $15,600.
Mike Boehm, 3406 Quails Nest Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $6,864.
John Heston, 2755 13th St., Clarkston, garage, $12,600.
City of Clarkston
Douglas E. Schurman, 801 Sixth St., repair damaged pole sign, $6,000.