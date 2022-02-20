City of Lewiston
Rita and Steve Repp, 3526 20th St., basement repair from flooding, $17,992.
Quality Design Homes, 1552 Frontier Drive, residential foundation only, no value listed.
Jon Strickland, 3604 18th St. C, accessory building, $45,987.
Nathan and Halyna Smith, 153 Shiloh Drive, expand laundry room, $4,500.
Jeanette Andrews-Hudgins, 1722 Grelle Ave., accessory building, $28,810.
Hillside Church, 1519 Ripon Ave., roofing, $6,524.
Jesse Dunman, 1409 Cedar Drive Court, accessory dwelling unit, $85,438.
Sarah and Blake Randall, 3810 13th St., accessory building, $21,341.
Scott Bumbaugh, 3319 16th St., remodel and roofing, $43,000.
Asotin County
Eric Thomas, 3660 Nicklaus Drive, Clarkston, garage addition, $32,800.
Robert Roberts, 1721 Charene Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $18,900.
Te Amo Rapido, 2422 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $173,572.
Te Amo Rapido, 2420 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $269,401.
Te Amo Rapido, 2421 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $206,826.
Te Amo Rapido, 2419 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $173,572.
Te Amo Rapido, 2423 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $189,870.
City of Clarkston
Aaron Tatum, 312 Elm St., kitchen and bathroom remodel, $11,000.
Shauna Mosgrove, Moss Creek LLC, 200 Fair St., exterior remodel of existing office building, $20,000.