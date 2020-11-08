Asotin County
Ben Schuster, 2261 Rock Ridge Way, Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,520.
Brian Hochum, 1193 Lawrence Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $5,070.
City of Lewiston
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, 406 Burrell Ave., lounge, $250,000.
Zehrung 2011 Trust, 1630 23rd Ave., minor commercial tenant improvements, $42,072.
Quality Design Homes, 3221 Pathfinder Way, single-family residence, $278,548.
Lacey Ruchert, 907 Cedar Drive, windows, $4,500.
Robert Brown and LaFawn Hamm, 1707 Richardson Ave., duplex, $104,591.
Christopher and Nicole Bauknight, 115 North Garden Court, windows, $17,530.
Garrett Mockler, 458 Crestline Circle Drive, solar system, $26,120.