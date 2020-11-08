Asotin County

Ben Schuster, 2261 Rock Ridge Way, Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,520.

Brian Hochum, 1193 Lawrence Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $5,070.

City of Lewiston

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, 406 Burrell Ave., lounge, $250,000.

Zehrung 2011 Trust, 1630 23rd Ave., minor commercial tenant improvements, $42,072.

Quality Design Homes, 3221 Pathfinder Way, single-family residence, $278,548.

Lacey Ruchert, 907 Cedar Drive, windows, $4,500.

Robert Brown and LaFawn Hamm, 1707 Richardson Ave., duplex, $104,591.

Christopher and Nicole Bauknight, 115 North Garden Court, windows, $17,530.

Garrett Mockler, 458 Crestline Circle Drive, solar system, $26,120.

Tags

Recommended for you