City of Lewiston
Mulhouse, 2016 Old North and South Highway, commercial pole building, $22,000.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 1719 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $203,029.
Quality Design Homes, 1560 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $247,858.
Robert and Charlene Colkins, 1317 17th St., remodel, $16,000.
Peter Snell, 1410 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $18,645.
Greco Construction, 1732 Appaloosa Drive, deck stairs and hand railing, $4,000.
Jennifer Ramey, 1910 Eighth Ave., accessory building, $7,458.
Larry Schwab, 1107 Hemlock Ave., porch cover, $4,242.
Nez Perce County
Clay Greene, 2339 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $345,342.
Tyler Smith, 3982 Bluegrass Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $231,860.
Leon Jensen, 6280 Hepton Lane, Lewiston, pool, $20,000.
Larre Kosenko, 19584 Orchard Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $24,605.
Brian and Amanda Bagley, 1552 Rodeo Lane, Lewiston, retaining wall, $25,000.
Jake and Chelcee Hasenoehrl, 11780 Four Pines Lane, Lewiston, manufactured home on foundation, $52,052.
Lonnie and Abigail Davis, 39418 Sunnyside Bench Road, Lenore, reroof, $26,000.
Mark Taylor, 2234 Powers Ave., Lewiston, addition, $27,135.
Josh Russell, 33620 Winchester Grade, Culdesac, accessory building, $28,120.
David Villopoto, 2319 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, pool, $66,360.
Asotin County
Moore Quality Design, 2580 and 2582 Blossom Lane, Clarkston, two single-family residences, $156,428 each.
Torrey Grubbs, 1720 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, carport, $17,412.
Frank and Vonda VanLiew, 2721 Smyth Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $32,832.
City of Clarkston
Tri-State Evergreen Estates, 1215 Evergreen Court, install six eye-wash stations, $5,058.
Greg and Kathy Spring, 1406 Ninth St., remove load-bearing wall, new flooring, drywall and cabinets, $3,000.
Schwan’s Home Service, 1269 Port Drive, commercial remodel, $50,000.
Colton Dudley, 839 Second St., kitchen remodel, $15,000.