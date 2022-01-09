Asotin County
Te Amo Rapido LLC, 2418 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $189,870.
Theresa Parks, 1460 Sycamore St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $8,000.
Douglas Meyer, 1231 15th St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $9,372.
City of Clarkston
Patt’s Garden Center, 1280 Port Drive, pole building addition, $90,000.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1271 High-land Ave., commercial mechanical, $7,900.
Duane A. Denny, 1402 Bridge St., deck with stairs, $2,500.
Willola Properties LLC, 1244 Poplar St., reinforcing the north and west foundation walls, $3,500.
Daron Hough and Lisa Lynch, 509 Diagonal St., steel door with lights, $8,000.
Sara Heywood and Frederick and Dorothy Heywood, 611 12th St., repair fire damage, $100,000.
ABS LLC, 400 Bridge St., replace automatic sliding glass doors, $31,241.
Don and Elizabeth Greggain, 1346 Sev-enth St., pole build-ing, $36,000.
Mirion R. McRoberts, 728 Sixth St., sign attached to existing awning, $23,000.
City of Lewiston
Quality Design Homes, 1561 Frontier Drive, residential foundation only, no value listed.
P Kay Metals, 154 South-port Ave., assembly building, $239,250.
Eric Wagner, 3719 10th St. E, accessory building, $26,676.
Brian Goodwin, 3758 Duthie Blvd., accessory building, $13,338.
Lonnie Miller, 3513 17th St., bathroom, $2,000.
Arthur and Melissa Holmes, 1324 Seventh Ave., windows, $3,853.
Jake Smith, 909 Cedar Ave., accessory building, $26,676.
Tyler Boiland, 1532 24th Ave., single-family residence, $317,917.
Charles Brownfield, 1550 Discovery Drive, patio cover, $2,000.