Asotin County
David Becker, 1820 Valleyview Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $10,800.
Dave Running, 2902 27th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $21,280.
Michael Canning, 2205 Paul’s Place Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,000.
AM Builders LLC, 2908 27th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $230,630.
Robert and Stacy Grijalva, 2535 Eighth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,800.
Arthur Milton, 1848 Sunset Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $8,208.
Cody Elben, 2621 Blue Mountain Court, Clarkston, deck, $7,000.
City of Clarkston
Valley Medical Center, 808 Port Drive, remodel existing building, $51,668.
City of Lewiston
Inland Metals Electric LLC, 708 Main St., minor commercial, $4,000.
Ozzie Quintero, 3531 Sixth St., accessory building, $18,645.
Castle Builders of Idaho LLC, 3213 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $205,976.
Levi Frasier, 202 Reservoir Drive, carport/deck, $4,545.
Lewiston School District, 3610 12th St., new classroom, $15,000.
Lewiston School District, 1409 Eighth St., remodel walk in, $12,000.
Lewiston School District, 815 Burrell Ave., remodel walk in, $12,000.
Mike Richardson, 2424 14th St., remodel, $3,545.
Dave Strerath, 4071 Par Court, addition, $12,405.
Dave Strerath, 4071 Par Court, carport/deck, no value listed.
Darren Tolman, 2009 Ripon Ave., remodel, $5,500.
Brian McDermott, 1325 Powers Ave., manufactured home on private lot, $32,000.
Bruce Mason, 555 Crestline Circle Drive, single-family residence, $317,454.
Karl Runsvold, 704 Lapwai Road, addition, $39,983.
Tyler Redd, 727 Linden Ave., windows, $2,000.
Nez Perce County
Raymond and Julie Quillen, 25233 Arrow Highline Road, Lewiston, deck, $7,755.
Michael Uhline, undesignated address on Powers Avenue, Lewiston, single-family residence, $471,380.
Kenneth Cain, 40429 Waha Glen Road, Lewiston, reroof, $22,821.