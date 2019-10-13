City of Lewiston

Becca Picchena, 1502 Powers Ave., remodel, $30,000.

Paul Burris, 3102 Echo Hills Drive, windows, $7,500.

Gary Hughes, 1440 Main St., tenant improvement, $80,000.

Cassie Heath, 3456 Sel-way Drive, carport/deck, $20,000.

Dan Rudolph, 502 Beachy St., roofing, $14,000.

Christeena Miller, 1111 17th St., accessory dwelling unit, $14,000.

Angela Langston, 826 Preston Ave., unit D, windows, $3,469.

David Fehrenkamp, 3516 Seventh St. E, windows, $2,212.

Josh Unruh, 1905 Powers Ave., accessory building, $24,091.

Nez Perce County

Russ Hoisington, 26493 Rock Creek Road, Culdesac, accessory building, $53,556.

Darrin Fields, 1428 Stable Court, Lewiston, single-family residence, $375,439.

King’s Thrones and Pumping Services LLC, 3949 Industrial Way, Lewiston, new commercial building, $50,000.

Joseph and Laura Davi, 1522 Stable Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $80,344.

Mike Albright, 988 Eagles Pointe Blvd., Lewiston, single-family residence, $430,069.

Russ and Pam Sly, 1691 Vinifera Blvd., Lewiston, single-family residence, $340,050.

Kyle Ferguson, 21560 Clearwater Ridge Road, Juliaetta, deck, $6,624.

Asotin County

Rebecca Austin, 2424 17th St., Clarkston, carport, $9,504.

Quality Design Homes, 2005 Blossom Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $155,368.

Quality Design Homes, 2007 Blossom Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $155,368.

Chad Carlyle, 922 Frost Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $3,000.

Bryce and Panda Hund, 2581 26th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $255,184.

City of Clarkston

Bridge Street Properties, 1341 Fair St., storage building with office, $71,000.

Community Health Association, 844 Sixth St., elevator installation, $62,271.

Peola Properties, 920 Seventh St., bedroom and bathroom addition in basement, $10,000.

Recommended for you