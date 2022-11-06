City of Lewiston
David and Virginia Sparkman, 929 Third St., stabilizing two sections of foundation, $19,362.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 1:41 am
Shannon Palmer, 206 S. Garden Court, Unit A, multifamily housing, $140,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1534 Frontier Drive, residential foundation.
Steven Kirking, 2998 Mayfair Drive, solar panels, $10,183.
Allen Brixen, 1424 Powers Ave., carport/deck replacement, $7,325.
Quality Design Homes, 1543 Frontier Drive, single family dwelling, $380,470.
J & R Sohall, 334 Thain Road, closing existing garage doors, $5,000.
Richard Eaton, 3514 Fifth St., Unit B, accessory dwelling, $58,146.
Nez Perce County
Neil and Brenda Heitstuman, 25779 Wheat Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $26,095.
Randall Nemeth, 1568 Bighorn, Lewiston, accessory building, $84,976.
Larry and Paula McBroom, 41491 Little Canyon Road, Peck, addition to single-family dwelling, $78,855.
Gregory and Wendy Ringling, 20905 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac, commercial building, $150,000.
Terry Golding, 34474 Maiden Lane, Lenore, commercial building, $17,500.
Terry Golding, 34474 Maiden Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $29,991.
Asotin County
Joseph Brown, 331 Perro Pointe, Asotin, solar panels, no value given.
Dale Wernicke, 2617 Third Ave.,Clarkston, retaining wall, $30,000.
Mark Calene, 1815 Critchfield Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $60,480.
Mark Calene, 1815 Critchfield Road, Clarkston, single-family residence, $310,384.
City of Clarkston
Sandee Starr, 1017 University St., installation of solar panels on roof, $25,041.
Sterling Anthony Boyd and Lieah Boyd-Peasley, 424 Eighth St., kitchen remodel, $24,000.
