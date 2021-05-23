City of Lewiston
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3212 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $253,512.
Quality Design Homes, 1560 Discovery Drive, residential foundation only, no value listed.
Shann Profitt Construction, 2105 Alder Ave., Unit 2, duplex, no value listed.
Sharon Taylor, 1012 Prospect Ave., residential foundation only, no value listed.
Travis Andrews, 515 Main St., repair parapet, $4,000.
Travis Andrews, 517 Main St., repair parapet, $4,000.
Josh and Tiffany Pilon, 412 Third St., residential remodel, $5,000.
Lane Hartwig, 433 Warner Ave., accessory building, $3,848.
Nathan Ganim, 3515 Seventh St., addition, $23,746.
Larry Schwab, 1107 Hemlock Ave., basement conversion to second dwelling unit, $5,000.
Nez Perce County
Dan Minkler, address not assigned, manufactured home set, $124,000.
Benjamin Hasenoehrl, 14508 Zero Point Road, Kendrick, addition to manufactured home, $18,024.
Chad Crosby, 7370 Lapwai Road, Lewiston, covered porch addition, $2,898.
Clay Greene, 2339 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $345,342.
Asotin County
Dave and Yvonne Weinert, 6901 Snake River Road, Asotin, single-family residence, $242,990.
Brian Bailey, 19950 Snake River Road, Asotin, single-family residence, $190,800.
Dave Brume, 1505 Maple St., Clarkston, commercial storage units, $322,560.
Bill Jennings, 7041 Silcott Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $45,600.
Bryon and Andrea Denny, 3016 W. Grandview Drive, outbuilding, $30,400.
Jason Morgan, 1715 Fifth Ave., Clarkston, single-family residence, $154,464.
Gale Best, 2121 13th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $14,664.
City of Clarkston
Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1119 Highland Ave., remodel commercial building, $125,000.
Walmart, 306 Fifth St., relocate pharmacy and photo lab, interior remodel, $200,000.
John H. Larson, 1280 Fair St., paint spray booth, $47,000.