City of Lewiston
Joseph Gallucci, 816 26th St., pole building, $16,005.
Jordan Weldy, 639 Preston Ave., pole building, $21,341.
Nick Pence, 925 Linden Ave., pole building, $21,341.
Roberta Cowden, 3516 Sixth St., adding bathroom to shop, $3,708.
Teresa Carmack, 1110 Ninth St., adding bathroom to basement, $11,784.
Jeanette Andrews-Hudgins, 1722 Grelle Ave., adding bathroom to shop, $1,000.
John McVicars, 4020 Hatwai Road, commercial addition, $9,862.
Clearwater Paper Co., 4230 Hatwai Road, minor commercial, enclosed electrical room, $42,000.
Effie’s Tavern, 1120 Main St., replacing front windows with tempered glass, $10,000.