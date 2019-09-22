Asotin County
Dave Weinert, 6901 Snake River Road, Asotin, outbuilding, $45,600.
Rhett Roberts, 2345 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $289,728.
Dan Smith, 2203 Second Ave., Clark-ston, covered porch, $5,184.
Bill Bunch, 2317 Fifth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $29,184.
City of Clarkston
Golden State Towers LLC, 1280 Fair St., replace and upgrade cell antennas, $10,000.
Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., commercial heating and cooling system, $48,000; storefront windows and doors, $88,000, and interior remodel of main building, $532,000.
Michael S. Clapp, 1325 11th St., covered deck, $5,000.