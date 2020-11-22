City of Lewiston
Megan Reineke, 1819 Grand Ronde Court, accessory building, $34,000.
Castle Builders LLC, 3220 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $258,273.
Dan Johnson, 1627 Ripon Ave., manufactured home on private lot, $80,000.
Gene Johnson, 1206 Ninth St., addition, $129,140.
David Mullikin, 1418 Bryden Ave., accessory building, $7,458.
Ron McComb, 2117 Seventh St., accessory building, $11,187.
Neil Lasley, 3960 Lakeview Drive, remodel, $8,126.
Richard Volkman, 3222 Seventh St., accessory building, $20,883.
M&L Investments, 1227 Alder Ave., manufactured home in park, $18,856.
Asotin County
Michael Becker, 1433 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $328,709.
Steve Wittman, 2404 Valleyview Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $318,948.
Donald Bushey, 2831 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.
Jim Vantrease, 1608 Ridgeview Drive, Clarkston, deck, $8,008.
City of Clarkston
Michael L. Hofer, 1032 Seventh St., kitchen addition, $50,000.
Ervin D. and Mary A. McKenzie, 1246 Billups St., single-family residence with garage, $90,816.
David Page, 541 11th St., install solar panels on residential roof, $44,364.