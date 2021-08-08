Asotin County
Gregory and Jeanette Keller, 2449 Westwood Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $257,748.
Michael Main, 2628 Fifth St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.
Christopher and Jody Ball, 2535 12th Ave., Clarkston, deck, $10,368.
Weiss Towers LLC, 540 Perro Pointe Road, Asotin, cell tower repair, $20,000.
City of Asotin
Kelly Roth, 1488 River Ridge Drive, single-family residence, $300,000.
City of Clarkston
Clifford Family Trust, Gateway Square, 440 Bridge St., commercial interior remodel, $100,000.
City of Lewiston
Shann Profitt Con-struction, 2109 Alder Ave. Unit A, duplex/townhouse, no value listed.
Shann Profitt Con-struction, 2109 Alder Ave. Unit B, duplex/townhouse, no value listed.
Ted and Jani Dahlgren, 1217 Ninth St., detached garage, $19,587.
Castle Builders of Idaho, undesignated address on Parkridge Way, single-family residence, no value listed.
Donald Walker, 1902 Grelle Ave., windows, $2,000.
Susan Atkins, 1401 Powers Ave., windows, $5,000.
Jack Cook, 1004 14th Ave., finish basement, $3,000.
Donna Nelson, 3665 Country Club Court, solar panels, $52,000.
Kenton Haye, 932 Prospect Ave., solar panels, $12,000.
Josh McKay, 1004 Hemlock Drive, detached garage, $37,668.
Josh Peavey, 517 Lin-den Drive, pole building, $23,866.
Larry Youngberg, 1406 29th St., pole building, $11,187.
Quality Design Homes, 1534 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $255,175.
Debra and Lynnal Lefors, 1307 Birch Ave., add bathroom, $21,181.
Lisa Callahan, 3734 17th St., pole barn, $8,949.
Steve Carlton Con-struction, 1720 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $210,294.
Albertsons, 1024 21st St., deli remodel, $60,000.
Kevin Winger, 3213 Hidden Valley Loop, single-family residence, $553,320.
Nathan Weeks, 623 Warner Ave., finish basement and replace windows, $15,000.
Joe Schacher, 2109 Second St., deck, $3,636.
Nez Perce County
Dustin Blankenship, unassigned address in Nez Perce County, accessory building with living quarters, $33,744.
Clearwater Paper, 803 Mill Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $30,288.
Julie Minden and Meghan Comstock, 2209 Orchard Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $37,962.
Eric and Deborah Asplund, unassigned address in Nez Perce County, single-family residence, $279,761.
Tye Barnett, 212 North Main St., Peck, manufactured home replacement, $11,156.
Dave and Jenny Brume, 30647 River Rock Road, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $104,972.
Early Stamper, 22076 Apple Lane, Lapwai, accessory building, $12,429.