Asotin County

Gregory and Jeanette Keller, 2449 Westwood Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $257,748.

Michael Main, 2628 Fifth St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $34,200.

Christopher and Jody Ball, 2535 12th Ave., Clarkston, deck, $10,368.

Weiss Towers LLC, 540 Perro Pointe Road, Asotin, cell tower repair, $20,000.

City of Asotin

Kelly Roth, 1488 River Ridge Drive, single-family residence, $300,000.

City of Clarkston

Clifford Family Trust, Gateway Square, 440 Bridge St., commercial interior remodel, $100,000.

City of Lewiston

Shann Profitt Con-struction, 2109 Alder Ave. Unit A, duplex/townhouse, no value listed.

Shann Profitt Con-struction, 2109 Alder Ave. Unit B, duplex/townhouse, no value listed.

Ted and Jani Dahlgren, 1217 Ninth St., detached garage, $19,587.

Castle Builders of Idaho, undesignated address on Parkridge Way, single-family residence, no value listed.

Donald Walker, 1902 Grelle Ave., windows, $2,000.

Susan Atkins, 1401 Powers Ave., windows, $5,000.

Jack Cook, 1004 14th Ave., finish basement, $3,000.

Donna Nelson, 3665 Country Club Court, solar panels, $52,000.

Kenton Haye, 932 Prospect Ave., solar panels, $12,000.

Josh McKay, 1004 Hemlock Drive, detached garage, $37,668.

Josh Peavey, 517 Lin-den Drive, pole building, $23,866.

Larry Youngberg, 1406 29th St., pole building, $11,187.

Quality Design Homes, 1534 Discovery Drive, single-family residence, $255,175.

Debra and Lynnal Lefors, 1307 Birch Ave., add bathroom, $21,181.

Lisa Callahan, 3734 17th St., pole barn, $8,949.

Steve Carlton Con-struction, 1720 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $210,294.

Albertsons, 1024 21st St., deli remodel, $60,000.

Kevin Winger, 3213 Hidden Valley Loop, single-family residence, $553,320.

Nathan Weeks, 623 Warner Ave., finish basement and replace windows, $15,000.

Joe Schacher, 2109 Second St., deck, $3,636.

Nez Perce County

Dustin Blankenship, unassigned address in Nez Perce County, accessory building with living quarters, $33,744.

Clearwater Paper, 803 Mill Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $30,288.

Julie Minden and Meghan Comstock, 2209 Orchard Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $37,962.

Eric and Deborah Asplund, unassigned address in Nez Perce County, single-family residence, $279,761.

Tye Barnett, 212 North Main St., Peck, manufactured home replacement, $11,156.

Dave and Jenny Brume, 30647 River Rock Road, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $104,972.

Early Stamper, 22076 Apple Lane, Lapwai, accessory building, $12,429.

