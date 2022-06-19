City of Lewiston
Robert Gese, 1405 Richardson Ave., swimming pool, $20,000.
Jeff Boyer, 201 First St., replace garage door with two glass doors and add metal railing, $2,850.
Susan Hesler, 1437 Ripon Ave., pole building, $11,382.
Luna House Historical Society, 306 Third St., relocate the Miranda House, $6,500.
Rene Terry, 1936 Alder Ave., interior remodel of manufactured home, $5,000.
Jeanette Seward, 3957 Lakeview Drive, patio fencing and door, $14,000.
Shaunita Cable, 1322 16th Ave., replace eight windows, $5,951.
The Lord Will Provide, 2115 Powers Ave., duplex and townhouse, Unit A, $256,611.
The Lord Will Provide, 2115 Powers Ave., duplex and townhouse, Unit B, $256,611.
Potlatch Financial Credit Union, 449 Thain Road, retaining wall, $16,000.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3201 Parkridge Way, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3200 Parkridge Way, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Cheri Owens, 527 26th St., pole building, $12,805.
Boyd Gruell, 1512 Linden Ave., pole building, $22,008.
Shawna Hopple, 1007 10th Ave., replace sheathing on roof, $4,000.
Landmark Property Group, 200 Main St., replace entry gate with door, $9,500.
Sarah and Glen Seekins, 909 Bryden Ave., real estate office, parking and ramp compliant with Americans with Disablities Act, $3,835.
Marcie Carter, 813 Grelle Drive, solar panels on roof, $12,540.
Josh Wadsworth, 1705 Alder Ave., single-family dwelling, $300,000.
John Block, Carol Drive, two retaining walls and one storm drain, $50,000.
Riverview Marina, 711 Snake River Ave., extension on existing pole building, $5,350.
Asotin County
Willie Zieglar, 1021 Washington St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $7,728.
Brian Wilson, 2430 Third Ave., Clarkston, single-family residence, $485,410.
Te Amo Rapido LLC, 2425 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $173,572.
Te Amo Rapido LLC, 2427 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $269,401.
Te Amo Rapido LLC, 2429 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $189,870.
Te Amo Rapido LLC, 2428 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $173,572.
Te Amo Rapido LLC, 2426 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $206,826.
Te Amo Rapido LLC, 2424 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $189,870.
Nathan Uhlorn, 691 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $30,240.
Scott Henderson, 1530 Swallows Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,902.
Kris Dugger, 1915 Reservoir Drive, Clarkston, miscellaneous, $16,800.