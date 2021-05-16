City of Lewiston

CLC Restaurants, 1717 21st St., facade modifications, $150,000.

JL Construction, 1728 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $236,736.

Drake Construction, 3225 18th St., single-family residence, $236,393.

Gary Rowland Jr., 1033 Alder Drive, pool, $33,000.

Kent Kinyon, 2011 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $14,916.

Ryan Weathermon, 1916 Powers Drive, accessory building, $18,645.

John Fairchild, 2005 Powers Ave., egress window, $2,800.

GK Investments Lewiston LLC, 622 Bryden Ave., commercial roofing, $24,000.

Ronald Engle, 420 Preston Ave., accessory building, $14,916.

Jason Guyer, 2644 Echo Hills Drive, carport/deck, $3,636.

John Thayer, 3627 12th St., residential foundation only, no value listed.

Josh Huffacker, 1528 Linden Ave., carport/deck, $5,333.

Tom Stuckey, 1114 Burrell Ave., carport/deck, $3,636.

Nez Perce County

Darrin Fields, 1428 Stable Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $89,260.

Ryan and Melissa Eckert, 30730 Deacon Ridge, Lapwai, remodel, $64,339.

EC Enterprises, 2909 Albright Grade, Lewiston, bleachers, $110,000.

Ryan and Maria Marsh, 2317 14th St., Lewiston, single-family residence, $449,085.

Weis Towers LLC, 28928 Culdesac Road, Culdesac, communications tower, $90,000.

DeAtley Construction, 3014 Skyview Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $334,892.

Matt and Audrey Krahn, unassigned address near Lewiston, single-family residence, $170,540.

Dustin Zager, 14656 Stable Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $66,052.

Megan Comstock and Julie Minden, 2209 Orchards Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $215,758.

Travis Pope, 34672 Boulder Lane, Lenore, roof, $16,030.

Kelly Steiger, 24716 Hewitt Road, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $189,252.

Chris Harrington, 320 N. Marion St., Peck, accessory building, $7,592.