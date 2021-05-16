City of Lewiston
CLC Restaurants, 1717 21st St., facade modifications, $150,000.
JL Construction, 1728 Appaloosa Drive, single-family residence, $236,736.
Drake Construction, 3225 18th St., single-family residence, $236,393.
Gary Rowland Jr., 1033 Alder Drive, pool, $33,000.
Kent Kinyon, 2011 Ripon Ave., accessory building, $14,916.
Ryan Weathermon, 1916 Powers Drive, accessory building, $18,645.
John Fairchild, 2005 Powers Ave., egress window, $2,800.
GK Investments Lewiston LLC, 622 Bryden Ave., commercial roofing, $24,000.
Ronald Engle, 420 Preston Ave., accessory building, $14,916.
Jason Guyer, 2644 Echo Hills Drive, carport/deck, $3,636.
John Thayer, 3627 12th St., residential foundation only, no value listed.
Josh Huffacker, 1528 Linden Ave., carport/deck, $5,333.
Tom Stuckey, 1114 Burrell Ave., carport/deck, $3,636.
Nez Perce County
Darrin Fields, 1428 Stable Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $89,260.
Ryan and Melissa Eckert, 30730 Deacon Ridge, Lapwai, remodel, $64,339.
EC Enterprises, 2909 Albright Grade, Lewiston, bleachers, $110,000.
Ryan and Maria Marsh, 2317 14th St., Lewiston, single-family residence, $449,085.
Weis Towers LLC, 28928 Culdesac Road, Culdesac, communications tower, $90,000.
DeAtley Construction, 3014 Skyview Drive, Lewiston, single-family residence, $334,892.
Matt and Audrey Krahn, unassigned address near Lewiston, single-family residence, $170,540.
Dustin Zager, 14656 Stable Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $66,052.
Megan Comstock and Julie Minden, 2209 Orchards Ave., Lewiston, single-family residence, $215,758.
Travis Pope, 34672 Boulder Lane, Lenore, roof, $16,030.
Kelly Steiger, 24716 Hewitt Road, Juliaetta, single-family residence, $189,252.
Chris Harrington, 320 N. Marion St., Peck, accessory building, $7,592.