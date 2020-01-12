Asotin County
Quality Design Homes, 2000 and 2002 Blossom Court, Clarkston, single-family residences, $155,368 each.
Todd Riggers, 2074 Crestview Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $21,280.
Ed Hogan, 2701 S. Slope Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $15,732.
Levi Frost, 2566 Reservoir Road, Clarkston, single-family residence, $273,784.
Dan Anderson, 540 Perro Pointe, Asotin, AT&T new Cingular Wireless tower, $50,000.
City of Clarkston
Clarkston Lodging Group, 1388 Poplar St., 36-unit apartment building, $2,645,190.
Brent J. Ridge, 700-706 Diagonal St., gypsum board repair, $4,350.
David A. Jeter, 1519 Eighth St., interior remodel, $3,500.
Bridge Street Properties, 1341 Fair St., roof-only structure, $100,000.
Avail 1 LLC, 724 12th St., interior remodel, $16,000.
Alfred W. Lang, 1121 Fair St., finish interior, $12,500.